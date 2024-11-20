 />
Over 10,000 students take part in Bangaru Balyam Balotsavam rally in Ongole

Prakasam District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria and Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar flag off the rally

Published - November 20, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Ongole

The Hindu Bureau
Students taking part in a rally during the closing ceremony of the Bangaru Balyam Balotsavam from Ravi Priya Mall in Old Guntur Road to PVR Boys High School in Ongole on Wednesday.

Students taking part in a rally during the closing ceremony of the Bangaru Balyam Balotsavam from Ravi Priya Mall in Old Guntur Road to PVR Boys High School in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Over 10,000 students on Wednesday participated in a rally organised during the closing ceremony of the Child Rights Convention Celebrations or Bangaru Balyam Balotsavam, from Ravi Priya Mall in Old Guntur Road to PVR Boys High School in Ongole.

Prakasam District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria and Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar flagged off the rally. Ms. Ansaria said that the Bangaru Balyam Balotsavam aims to ensure that the district is healthy, vibrant, free from child marriages, child labour and child abuse.

She has formed special committees at village, mandal, division and district level, with officials of various departments to monitor the situation continuously. “These special committees conduct meetings every month to identify those who are affected by child labour and child marriage. We want to ensure not only on a golden childhood but also a golden future for the children. We are moving forward by partnering with public representatives, voluntary organisations and community leaders,” she informed.

Mr. Damodar advised students to exercise caution while using their mobile phones and the internet, explaining the various types of cyber crimes like fake phone calls/messages, fraudulent links, OTP frauds through social media, threats, lottery coupons and precautions to prevent them. Students were advised to call 1930 and inform the police immediately in case of any cyber crimes. He also spoke about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ to the girl students.

Published - November 20, 2024 09:12 pm IST

