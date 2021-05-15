Over 10,000 patients in home isolation in Srikakulam district

People queue up at a vaccination centre in Srikakulam on Saturday.

SRIKAKULAM

15 May 2021 19:02 IST

Collector directs officials to conduct door-to-door fever survey

More than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been in home isolation in Srikakulam district due to inadequate infrastructure in the government hospitals.

Many patients of rural areas have been forced to stay in home isolation as they were unable to bear medical expenditure in private hospitals. According to the government data, 10,859 patients are in home isolation and 1,820 were admitted to hospitals and 828 have been put under observation in the COVID Care Centres. With the report of 695 new infections, the total number of active cases surged to 14,257 in the district.

District Collector J. Nivas directed the officials to take up door-to-door fever survey in all the 38 mandals since many people were unable to come for tests in spite of having COVID symptoms. Meanwhile, people thronged vaccination centres in the district. However, a majority of them were forced to return due to lack of sufficient vaccine at the centres.