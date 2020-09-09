Over 10,000 new cases reported again in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

09 September 2020 00:07 IST

Prakasam witnesses the highest single-day tally while Guntur records the highest number of deaths

The State has yet again reported over 10,000 new cases a day after witnessing a dip in new infections. With 10,601 new infections in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning, the tally has gone up to 5,17,094 and the death toll mounted to 4,560 with 73 new deaths, according to the Health Department’s bulletin.

For the fifth consecutive day, over 10,000 patients recovered in the State and the overall recovery rate has gone up to 80.40%, crossing 80% for the first time.

In the past day, 11,691 patients recovered and so far 4,15,765 infected persons have recovered, leaving 96,769 active people under treatment.

The death rate remains below 1% at 0.88% and the number deaths reported daily of late came down. Not more than 76 deaths were reported in the past seven days.

As many as 70,993 samples were tested in the past day, and so far 42.37 lakh samples were tested. The positivity rate of the tests conducted so far was at 12.20% and the tests per million ratio went up to 79,345. The confirmed cases per million is at 9,683.

Prakasam reported the highest single-day tally and five districts reported more than a thousand cases, while Guntur reported the highest number of new deaths.

The district wise new cases and deaths are as follows: Prakasam (1,457 cases and 7 deaths), East Godavari (1,426 and 5), Chittoor (1,178 and 8), West Godavari (1,122 and 5), Nellore (1,042 and 6), Kadapa (801 and 7), Guntur (702 and 10), Vizianagaram (598 and 1), Kurnool (514 and 2), Srikakulam (505 and 3), Anantapur (441 and 8), Visakhpatnam (426 and 6) and Krishna (389 and 5).

Meanwhile, East Godavari's infection tally has inched close to the 70,000-mark and that of Kurnool is close to the 50,000- mark. Prakasam's tally crossed the 30,000-mark.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (69,686), Kurnool (49,216), Anantapur (46,325), West Godavari (44,975), Chittoor(44,614), Visakhapatnam (41,618), Guntur (41,602), Nellore (39,269), Kadapa (32,729), Prakasam (30,950), Srikakulam (29,048), Vizianagaram (25,103), Krishna (19,064).

The recovery rate in West Godavari has further increased to 94% and there are 6% active cases. In Kurnool recovery rate is at 90% and in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Nellore and Guntur it is between 90% and 80%. The recovery rate in Prakasam was lowest at 52%.