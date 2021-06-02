Over 10,000 new cases, 98 deaths in A.P.

02 June 2021 22:42 IST

Daily positivity rate at 13.02%; Chittoor reports 15 deaths

The State has again reported close to a 100 COVID deaths and over 10,000 new infections.

In the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, 98 deaths and 12,768 new infections were reported taking the death toll to 11,132 and the cumulative tally to 17,17,156.

Advertising

Advertising

The daily test positivity rate of the 98,048 samples tested was 13.02%, one per cent more than the previous day’s positivity rate. The overall positivity rate of the 1.94 crore samples tested stand at 8.83%.

The number of active cases further came down to 1,43,795 with 15,612 recoveries in the past day.

The total recoveries stand at 15,62,229 with a recovery rate of 90.98% and the tests per million ratio was at 3.64 lakh.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor district continued to report the highest death toll with 15 new deaths in the past day. It was followed by Nellore which reported 10 deaths. All other districts reported new deaths in single digit. They include West Godavari (9), Anantapur (8), East Godavari (8), Vizianagaram (8), Guntur (7), Prakasam (7), Srikakulam (7), Visakhapatnam (6), Krishna (5), Kadapa (4) and Kurnool (4).

East Godavari continued to report over 2,000 new infections every day. In the past day, it reported 2,703 infections and the districts next to it, Chittoor and Anantapur, reported only 1,551 and 1,506 new infections respectively.

They were followed by West Godavari (1,052), Visakhapatnam (844), Krishna (841), Nellore (785), Guntur (765), Prakasam (734), Kadapa (699), Srikakulam (561), Kurnool (474) and Vizianagaram (253).

Krishna district’s cumulative tally crossed 90,000 leaving Vizianagaram as the only district with less than 90,000 infections. Nearly half of the active cases in the State were in three districts including East Godavari (21%), Prakasam (13%) and Chittoor (12%).

The district tallies ae as follows: East Godavari (2,30,770), Chittoor (1,94,176), Guntur (1,51,346), West Godavari (1,43,140), Anantapur (1,40,757), Visakhapatnam (1,39,001), Nellore (1,19,286), Kurnool (1,15,975), Srikakulam (1,10,238), Prakasam (1,08,775), Kadapa (95,879), Krishna (90,110) and Vizianagaram (74,808).