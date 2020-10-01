Over 10,000 appear for Ed.CET

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2020 18:07 IST

About 66.18 % attendance was registered for the AP Ed.CET conducted peacefully in 50 centres at 17 places across the State on Thursday, said Convener Prof. R. Siva Prasadh.

According to him, out of 15,658 candidates registered, 10,363 attended the online examination conducted from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Mr. Siva Prasadh said that earlier, the Chairman of APSCHE, Prof. Hemachandra Reddy selected the set code to commence the exam.

The candidates appeared in mathematics, physical sciences, biological sciences, social science and English subjects. The test was conducted in Telugu, English and Urdu media.

The Andhra University has been entrusted the responsibility of conducting the AP Ed.CET 2020 to fill vacant seats for B.Ed course in the colleges in the State.