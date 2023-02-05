HamberMenu
Over 1,000 turn up for national integration run at Sri City

February 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A mini-marathon was conducted at Sri City on Sunday to foster the spirit of national integration and the feel of oneness among the youth.

Over 1,000 participants, including employees from industrial units and students from IIIT, Krea University, Accord School and Chinmaya Vidyalaya actively participated in the event.

The event was flagged off by Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, IIIT-S Board of Governors Chairman M. Balasubramaniam, Krea University Vice-Chancellor Nirmala Rao and IIIT-S Director G. Kannabiran.

In a message, Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy appreciated the participants and said such events would strengthen unity and minimise divisions among the public.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

