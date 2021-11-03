Andhra Pradesh

Over 1,000 students of GPREC find placements

Over a thousand students of the 2022 batch at G. Pulla Reddy Engineering College (GPREC) in Kurnool have secured placement offers.

Firms that participated in the campus placement drive include Cognizant, Accenture, IBM, Infosys, Wipro, Hexaware, Mindtree, Hitachi and Modak Analytics, among others.

Institution chairman P. Subba Reddy said the recruitment process was still under way. The average salary offered is ₹4.20 lakh per annum and more than 100 students landed salary packages of ₹5 lakh per annum and above.

Mr. Subba Reddy congratulated the students and faculty for achieving the milestone of 1,000+ job offers.

Principal B. Sreenivasa Reddy appreciated the efforts of Training and Placement Officer B. Veerabhadra Reddy and the faculty mentors.


