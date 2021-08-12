Andhra Pradesh

Over 1,000 children sit for Jawahar Navodaya entrance

Students who wrote the entrance test for admission into Jawahar Navodaya schools, coming out of the examination centre at ZP Girls’ High School, at Gannavaram near Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju
P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA 12 August 2021 00:51 IST
Updated: 12 August 2021 00:51 IST

Many students across the State wrote the entrance test for admission into Class VI of Jawahar Navodaya schools for the academic year 2021-22, held on Wednesday.

Out of the total 2,056 students who registered for the entrance test, 1,042 of them wrote the test at 19 examination centres across Krishna district.

Following a directive by the District Education Officer, the Assistant Commissioner, Government Examinations in Krishna and Machilipatnam, visited five exam centres at the Government High School at Machilipatnam, Zilla Parishad High School at Pamarru, Fr. Biyanki High School at Gudivada, Montessori English Medium High School, Gudivada and Zilla Parishad High School, Penamaluru.

