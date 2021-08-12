Over 1,000 children sit for Jawahar Navodaya entrance

Many students across the State wrote the entrance test for admission into Class VI of Jawahar Navodaya schools for the academic year 2021-22, held on Wednesday.

Out of the total 2,056 students who registered for the entrance test, 1,042 of them wrote the test at 19 examination centres across Krishna district.

Following a directive by the District Education Officer, the Assistant Commissioner, Government Examinations in Krishna and Machilipatnam, visited five exam centres at the Government High School at Machilipatnam, Zilla Parishad High School at Pamarru, Fr. Biyanki High School at Gudivada, Montessori English Medium High School, Gudivada and Zilla Parishad High School, Penamaluru.