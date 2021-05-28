Over 1,000 beds vacant for COVID patients in E.G.

More than 1,000 beds are available for COVID-19 patients in 62 hospitals in East Godavari district by Friday. However, all the beds with the ICU facility in the seven government hospitals including Government General Hospital (GGH) at Kakinada and District Government Hospital (DGH) at Rajamahendravaram have been occupied.

The data available with the health authorities suggest that only 19 beds with the ICU facility are vacant in the district, while 123 beds with the oxygen facility are vacant. By Friday, as many as 862 beds without oxygen and critical care facilities are vacant in 62 hospitals including the facilities being run by the government.

At present, 3,542 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection in all the designated hospitals in the district.