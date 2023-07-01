Over 1,000 artistes to perform on Guru Purnima day at Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on July 3

July 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Over 1,000 traditional artistes will perform during ‘Guru Purnima’ to the title ‘The Epic of Spirituality’ on the hillock of Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on July 3 (Monday).

Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be taken out on a procession through the streets on the newly donated Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam, said vahanam donor and event organiser Anga Upendra Varma of Vijayawada on Saturday.

Over 30 teams of ‘Kathakali’, ‘Bharatanatyam’, ‘Thirakali’, ‘Kalimatha’, tribal dances and cultural troupes from different States across the country will perform at the temple, depicting the tradition and culture of various places, Mr. Upendra said.

Special pujas will be performed and public representatives, Endowments Department officials and devotees will attend, according to the temple management.

