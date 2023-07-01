ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,000 artistes to perform on Guru Purnima day at Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on July 3

July 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,000 traditional artistes will perform during ‘Guru Purnima’ to the title ‘The Epic of Spirituality’ on the hillock of Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on July 3 (Monday).

Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be taken out on a procession through the streets on the newly donated Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam, said vahanam donor and event organiser Anga Upendra Varma of Vijayawada on Saturday.

Over 30 teams of ‘Kathakali’, ‘Bharatanatyam’, ‘Thirakali’, ‘Kalimatha’, tribal dances and cultural troupes from different States across the country will perform at the temple, depicting the tradition and culture of various places, Mr. Upendra said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Special pujas will be performed and public representatives, Endowments Department officials and devotees will attend, according to the temple management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US