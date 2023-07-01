HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 1,000 artistes to perform on Guru Purnima day at Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on July 3

July 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,000 traditional artistes will perform during ‘Guru Purnima’ to the title ‘The Epic of Spirituality’ on the hillock of Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on July 3 (Monday).

Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be taken out on a procession through the streets on the newly donated Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam, said vahanam donor and event organiser Anga Upendra Varma of Vijayawada on Saturday.

Over 30 teams of ‘Kathakali’, ‘Bharatanatyam’, ‘Thirakali’, ‘Kalimatha’, tribal dances and cultural troupes from different States across the country will perform at the temple, depicting the tradition and culture of various places, Mr. Upendra said.

Special pujas will be performed and public representatives, Endowments Department officials and devotees will attend, according to the temple management.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.