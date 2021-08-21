Over 100 taken ill after marriage dinner

More than a hundred guests, who attended a marriage at Bandlapaigramam village of Nimmanapalle mandal of Madanapalle division, were taken ill after taking dinner on Friday night.

According to information, the guests showed signs of dizziness and vomiting.

From midnight till the early hours of Saturday, batches of the guests were rushed to the government area hospital at Madanapalle and the primary health centre at Nimmanapalle and other private hospitals in autorikshaws, ambulances and two-wheelers. While a majority of them were treated as outpatients, a few of them were admitted in hospitals and were discharged by Saturday evening.

Doctors at Madanapalle hospital said that consumption of stale food could be the reason behind the illness among the guests. The residents and medical officials as well heaved a sigh of relief as the condition of all the guests was safe.