Over 100 stolen bikes recovered, six held

KAKINADA

08 October 2020 23:34 IST

The police arrested a six-member gang and recovered 108 bikes from them under the Peddapuram police limits in East Godavari district.

SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said in a release on Thursday that the six belonging to East Godavari district were taken into custody on Wednesday and 108 stolen two-wheelers were recovered by Thursday.

Kavidi Nani Singam and Bandi Siva had stolen vehicles in East Godavari (34), West Godavari (22), Visakhapatnam city (42) and other towns since early 2020 and sold them to Katheti Chinna, S. Hari Durga Prasad, Ch. Lova Raju and G. Srinu, all four from East Godavari.

Nani Singam of Alamuru mandal was arrested in a bike theft case in Sholapur district of Maharashtra in early 2020. After coming out on bail, he led the activities of the gang. Earlier, he worked as a JCB operator in Abu Dhabi.

The accused were produced in a local court.