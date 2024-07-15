Over 100 gurukulam students fall ill with diarrhoea in Naidupeta in Tirupati district

More than 100 students of B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Residential Gurukulam School in Naidupeta town of Sullurpeta constituency fell ill and complained of diarrhoea on Monday. Fifty more students, who have shown mild symptoms, are being monitored.

As many as 116 students suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting on Sunday evening. Treatment was immediately started and as the situation worsened, they were rushed to the nearby Area Hospitals in Naidupeta, Gudur and Sullurpeta.

As the condition of two required constant supervision, they were rushed to Government General Hospital in Nellore. Some students complained that they had been served stale food, which led to diarrhoea.

The Chief Minister’s office contacted the District Collector S. Venkateswar over telephone and sought details about the incident. On learning about the gravity of the situation, Minister Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy also rushed to the school within hours.

The Minister, along with the local MLA Nelavala Vijayasree, inspected the school premises, where currently 500 students are staying. He checked the cleanliness in the kitchen, dining room, store room and bathroom and also asked the inmates about the quality of the food served to them.

Food and potable water would be brought from outside and served to the inmates for the next two days. Similarly, the municipal and revenue staff got down to improving the sanitary conditions in and around the gurukulam premises.

Principal, Warden suspended

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Venkateswar said that the Principal and Hostel Warden were placed under suspension for their alleged negligence on sanitation. Similarly, disciplinary action would be initiated against the Health Supervisor for delay in communicating the incident to the headquarters.

