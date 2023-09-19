Over 100 Ganesh pandals set up in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

September 19, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Festive atmosphere prevailed in Vizianagaram with the setting up of over 100 Ganesh pandals on the occasion of Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations which began on Monday. Big idols were kept in various pandals located at Simhachalam meda, Dharmapuri, Ring Road, Kothapeta, Nagavamsapu Veeedhi and other places.

YSR Congress Party zonal incharge of youth wing Avanapu Vikram and Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana expressed happiness over installation of clay idols. The police officials told pandal organisers not to use heavy musical instruments during the immersion procession of idols.

