Over 100 families shifted to safer places as water level rises in Godavari

VELERUPADU (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

25 June 2021 17:40 IST

Police, Revenue officials rushed to affected villages.

With the flood level rising in Godavari river, officials sounded an alert and evacuated many tribal families staying in Polavaram and Velerupadu mandals on Friday.

Flood water was rising in Godavari due to the closure of coffer dam.

Revenue and Police officials shifted the affected families to safer places. Some families sought shelter in nearby hilly areas.

Officials were strengthening the river bund at many places with sand bags to prevent breaching. Collector Kartikeya Misra and Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik held review meetings on the flood situation.

K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Y.V. Prasanna Lakshmi and Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Latha Kumari visited the affected villages on Friday.

“The villagers were cautioned about the rising flood water. The Village Revenue Officers (VROs), ITDA officials and police personnel are camping in villages and monitoring the situation,” the DSP told The Hindu.

The rising water level posed a threat to the communication facilities at Kothuru, Yedlapalli and other villages.

The Yedla Vaagu was overflowing creating panic among the tribals residing in Yedlapalli village, the locals said.

The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) officials distributed rice, sugar, dal and other essentials to the affected families in Buttaigudem, Kukunoor, Polavaram, Velerupadu and other mandals.