Over 100 deaths in A.P. for third day in a row

W. Godavari reports 20 deaths; however, daily positivity rate has been below 20%

The State has again reported over 100 new deaths for the third day in a row, while the number of infections reported is coming down gradually.

In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, 104 new deaths and 13,756 new infections were reported. The death toll reached 10,738 and the cumulative tally increased to 16,71,742.

The positivity rate of the 79,564 samples tested in the past day was 17.29%. During the past three days, the daily positivity rate was below 20%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.908 crore samples was 8.76%.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases further came down to 1,73,622 with 20,392 recoveries in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 14,87,382 and 88.97% respectively.

New cases

West Godavari reported 20 new deaths, the highest single-day death toll by any district so far. It was followed by Chittoor and Visakhapatnam which reported 13 and 10 new deaths respectively.

Anantapur and East Godavari reported nine new deaths each while Guntur and Krishna reported eight new deaths each.

Kurnool reported seven and Nellore and Vizianagaram reported six new deaths each. Srikakulam reported five deaths, Kadapa reported two deaths and Prakasam reported one death.

East Godavari reported 2,301 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (2,155), West Godavari (1,397), Anantapur (1,224), Visakhapatnam (1,004), Nellore (865), Prakasam (811), Krishna (782), Guntur (780), Kurnool (742), Srikakulam (666), Kadapa (632) and Vizianagaram (397).

Over 40% of the active cases in the State were in three districts-East Godavari (18%), Prakasam (11.8%) and Chittoor (11.7%)

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,21,115), Chittoor (1,87,835), Guntur (1,48,282), West Godavari (1,39,543), Anantapur (1,36,539), Visakhapatnam (1,35,567), Nellore (1,17,027), Kurnool (1,14,004), Srikakulam (1,08,130), Prakasam (1,05,923), Kadapa (93,709), Krishna (87,473) and Vizianagaram (73,700).