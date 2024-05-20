Over 100 CCTV cameras, 400 personnel deployed at strongrooms in NTR Commissionerate

The NTR Commissionerate police have arranged over 100 CCTV cameras and set up a separate control room to monitor the situation round-the-clock at the strongrooms where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been stored after polling on May 13.

Foolproof security has been arranged by deploying 400 personnel, including Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Armed Reserve (AR) and Civil police at the strongrooms with body-worn cameras, said the Police Commissioner, P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

He told the media here on May 20 (Monday) that prohibitory orders under Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of Cr.P.C., have been clamped at Nova and Nimra Engineering Colleges, where the EVMs were stored.

Entry into the strongrooms was being allowed to the persons who were allotted passes by the District Election Officer, after a thorough check, and entering their particulars in the log book. A Red Zone has been created up to 2 km from the strongrooms, and flying of drones has been prohibited. As prohibitory orders were in force in the Police Commissionerate limits, people should not carry lethal weapons and stones, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

Pickets have been arranged at different locations and dynamic vehicle checking has been taken up in Vijayawada, Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Tiruvuru, Mylavaram and other places.

“Keeping in view the sporadic incidents reported in some Assembly constituencies during polling, tight security has been arranged to prevent violence,” he added.

About 109 trouble mongers have been identified and bind-over cases have been registered, the Police Commissioner said, and appealed to the public to cooperate with the police to prevent violence during the counting process.

Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Srinivas Rao, Adhiraj Singh Rana, A.B.T. Udaya Rani and other officers were present.

