Over 10 snakes seized from wildlife poachers in Srikakulam

May 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Volunteers of Green Mercy, an animal rescue organisation, seized over 10 snakes from wildlife poachers in Srikakulam on Monday.

The organisation CEO K.V. Ramanamurthy, who also took part in the raids, said snake smuggling had become a major concern for the society. He handed over the snakes to the Forest Department staff who in turn released them in safe places.

He urged the government to take stern action on poachers and prevent illegal transportation of snakes and animals from the district. He urged the people to alert the organisation (mobile no. 9848414658) if they found poachers in their vicinity.