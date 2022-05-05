Over 10 lakh students to write Intermediate exams in A.P. from May 6

CCTV cameras are likely to be installed at examination centres, says Minister

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh government was exploring the feasibility of installing CCTV cameras in all centres for the Intermediate examination, scheduled to be held from from May 6 to 24, in view of the reported attempts of malpractice during the SSC examinations.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the examinations. In total, 1,01,850 students—5,19,319 in their first year and 4,89,539 in final year—will write the examinations in 1,456 centres from 9 a.m. to 12 noon,” the Minister said.

He said that 736 police stations had been identified as storage points for question papers. To ensure transparency, inspection teams have also been constituted. These teams will check malpractice in the examination centres.

The Minister further said that the Education Department officials held two rounds of review meetings with the Collectors and Superintendents of Police concerned. Instructions have been issued to the officials to adhere to the rule book.

The Minister said that the government was doing its best to conduct the examinations in a transparent manner.