Over 10 lakh internships planned every year: APSCHE chief

Placement officers, company heads attend workshop

The State government is planning to provide internship for more than 10 lakh students coming out of professional colleges every year, and prepare them for securing jobs in multi-national companies, said Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

He inaugurated a two-day workshop on Capacity Development Program-2021 for Training and Placement Officers (TPOs) on ‘Changed Recruitment Trends in Current Scenario’, at Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) at Kanuru here on Saturday.

Placement officers of various institutes of A.P., Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra attended the workshop. Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), managers, directors and HR heads of about 25 companies across the country participated.

Prof. Hemachandra Reddy said it was very unfortunate that nowadays colleges were being measured on placements provided for the passouts. So, the TPOs and the institute managements were focussing more on providing jobs for their students.

‘Change of focus needed’

The colleges and the placement officers were focussing on employable candidates and not on unemployable students. TPOs should be aware of the change in recruitment trends, particularly during the pandemic, and prepare the students accordingly, he said.

“During their course, one year should be marked for internship for each student. For providing internship and necessary training, State and Central governments have planned to rope in many industries, companies and small-scale units. The A.P. government is also planning a skill university with world class facilities to impart training for trainers (ToTs),” the APSCHE Chairman said.

Later, CEOs, managers and heads of TCS, Virtusa, HCL, Infosys, Hexaware, HP and other organisations explained the importance of virtual interviews and selections, on which many companies had depended during the pandemic situation, and asked the TPOs to train students for online interviews.

NCC Limited, Hyderabad, HR vice-president K. Narayana Rao was the guest of honour. AP TPOs Consortium president Prof. P. Venkata Rao, Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) president N. Venkateswarlu, vice-president M. Rajaiah and VRSEC principal A.V. Ratna Prasad were among those present.