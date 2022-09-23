Vijayawada: Over 10 lakh devotees to visit Kanaka Durga temple during Dasara festivities

Making all arrangements for a smooth darshan, says Executive Officer

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 23, 2022 20:45 IST

Workers erecting a large scaffolding atop which special illuminations would be mounted for the Dasara festivities, which will begin from September 26, near the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is making elaborate arrangements for the 10-day Dasara festivities that begin on September 26.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba said that more than 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the festival.

“Three types of darshan queue lines are being arranged for the festival. Devotees can buy a ₹300 or ₹100 ticket or also opt for free darshan. Online booking facility is being readied for ₹100 and ₹300 tickets. However, only current booking is available for VIP darshan at ₹500 per head,” Ms. Bramaramba said.

The temple administration is gearing up for the large rush of ‘Bhavani’ devotees from October 5 to 7. Necessary arrangements are being made for them, the EO said. The TTD choultry has been earmarked for their stay and the temple will make arrangements such as makeshift toilets at the choultry for their convenience.

Devotees can buy the prasadam at any of the 18 designated prasdam counters. Tonsuring halls would be opened at Sitammavari padalu, Bhavani and Punnami ghats. Drinking water would be supplied to the devotees passing through the queue lines. Annadanam arrangements were being made to provide free meals to 10,000 devotees per day, she added.

Temple Sthanacharya Siva Prasad said that rituals such as snapana would be performed on the first day of the festival on September 26. The temple would be thrown open for darshan at 9 a.m. for sarva darshan on the first day. On following days, the devotees can have darshan from 3 a.m. to 10.30 p.m., he said.

