Over 1 crore persons fully vaccinated in State

At least one crore people have been fully vaccinated in the State as of Sunday as the government administered 14.93 lakh doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 by 9 p.m., according to the Cowin portal.

It was the highest number of doses administered in a day so far by the State.

The vaccine doses were administered at 2,585 centres, including 2,554 government and 31 private centres.

So far, 3.46 crore doses were administered in the State and 1.06 crore people were fully vaccinated while 2.40 crore received at least one dose. About 1.34 crore people are due to receive a second dose of the vaccine. In other words, at least 45.4% of the total population received single dose and 20.1% of it received both doses.