Outsourced employees demand implementation of minimum time scale

Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati Chairman thanks the government for approving regularisation of the services of the contract employees who have completed 25 years

December 10, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on December 10 (Sunday) demanded that the Minimum Time Scale (MTS) be implemented for all outsourced employees working in various government departments.

Addressing the first State-level meeting of the Contract and Outsourcing Employees’ Association at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada, Mr. Venkateswarlu advised the employees not to fall for the false promises made by brokers in this regard.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that welfare of the contract and outsourced employees was a priority for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and that it was reflected in the creation of a safety network such as the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to protect them from the dubious brokers.

He said an association would also be formed to represent the problems of this section and the government would ensure justice to them.

Mr. Venkateswarlu expressed gratitude to the government for approving the regularisation of services of the contract employees who had completed 25 years and appealed that the outsourced employees also be granted MTS, as they had been working for a very long period on low salaries.

The JAC leader said that it was unfortunate that implementation of the welfare schemes for outsourced employees had been stopped and demanded that the benefits of schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena and house sites be continued to them.

His other demands included a facility under which the kin of a deceased outsourced employee should be given a job on compassionate grounds, increasing the retirement age to 62 and constitution of an official committee by the government to ensure solution to their problems within a certain time frame.

Office-bearers elected

Association members elected K. Suman as their new State president and Allam Suresh as general secretary among other office-bearers. The AP JAC Amaravati general secretary P. Damodara Rao and a host of others were present.

