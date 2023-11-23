Outpouring of support at YSRCP rallies across State

November 23, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conducted its Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Ongole, Visakhapatnam, and Banaganapalle in Nandyal district on Wednesday.

In a massive show of strength on the streets of Ongole, a one-of-its-kind event unfolded during YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, where a procession of 21 tableaus, each representing different Backward Class communities and their respective occupations were displayed, signifying the vital role of the communities in shaping the State’s progress. Through this innovative campaign, the party tried to convey the message of social and political empowerment of the marginalised communities including BC, SC, ST, and minorities through Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Social Equality’ model of governance.

Addressing a sea of supporters during the public meeting, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna emphasised that the YSRCP government has adopted the right balance between the welfare of marginalised communities and the overall development of the State. This equilibrium is evident in the development indexes recently released by the Reserve Bank of India, he said.

In Visakhapatnam South constituency, Speaker Tammineni Seetharam lambasted the previous TDP regime for its failure to ensure quality education for children. He dared the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for a debate on the development during the TDP rule and the YSRCP rule.

Speaking about the YSRCP government’s outreach for Muslims, Waqf Board Chairman Khadar Basha said, “The Chief Minister has not only increased salaries for Imams but has also fulfilled promises such as providing financial assistance to the Muslim community for their annual Hajj Pilgrimage. This is why today we proudly say, ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’.

In Banaganapalle, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy said that significant financial support was provided to the weaker sections in the State.

Further, Deputy CM Amzath Basha proclaimed, “In Banaganapalle constituency, the Chief Minister has directly allocated ₹201.43 crore through welfare schemes to benefit 78,431 minority beneficiaries. Additionally, ₹11.22 crore has been disbursed to 7,598 minorities through non-DBT channels. It is owing to Mr. Jagan that the lives of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities have been illuminated. It is our responsibility to reinstate him as Chief Minister.”

YSRCP MP Gurumurthy and others spoke.