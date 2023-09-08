HamberMenu
Outgoing SP unveils website for Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh

Police personnel extend him a warm farewell by carrying him on their shoulders

September 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Policemen carrying outgoing Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan on their shoulders at his farewell ceremony held in Kadapa on Friday. Mr. Anburajan has been transferred as SP of Anantapur.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan formally unveiled the website for the YSR Kadapa district’s police department. Mr. Anburajan said it was his parting gift for the people of Kadapa.

The ceremony was followed by a grand farewell, as Mr. Anburajan has been transferred as SP of Anantapur district.

Mr. Anburajan appealed to the public to make use of the website http://kadapapolice.ap.gov.in/ to get their grievances redressed. The website was designed based on the instructions from the Director-General of Police to provide a direct interface between the department and the public. Aggrieved persons can submit their complaints online and also get mobile numbers and other details of the officials pertaining to various police stations.

The website was designed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) in a very short time, with the support of the IT team of the district police. Additional SP (Armed Reserve) S.S.S.V. Krishna Rao, NIC Senior Director (Vizag) M.G. Chandrasekhar and district in-charge T.R. Vijay Kumar took part.

Earlier, Mr. Anburajan was extended a warm farewell as he was carried by policemen on their shoulders and was adorned a huge garland with the help of a crane.

