Outfit urges govt. to not shift offices from Rayalaseema region

The Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) has demanded that the State government desist from its plans to shift the government offices/ institutions established in the Rayalaseema region.

The Rayalaseema Self-Respect Day was celebrated grandly on Monday at the Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samiti headquarters in Nandyal on Monday.

Samithi leaders demanded that the government immediately halt the transfer of offices established in Rayalaseema. The government was requested to take steps to establish a High Court bench and also shift the Krishna River Management Board office to the Rayalaseema region.

They wanted the government to allocate 42% of the water resources budget for the conservation of Krishna, Tungabhadra, and Penna rivers, and other water bodies in Rayalaseema. Completion of promised infrastructure projects, such as Gundrevula Reservoir, Siddheshwaram lift irrigation, and other pending projects as per election commitments, relocation of the temporary collectorate set up at Nandyal Agricultural Research Station to preserve the historical and symbolic importance of the research station as a reflection of Rayalaseema’s dignity were some of the other demands.

The event was presided over by advocate Krishna Reddy, while Andhra Bank retired AGM Shivanagireddy, samithi vice-president Y.N. Reddy and others spoke.

