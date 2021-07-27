Outfit urges Centre to rectify ‘lapses’ in gazette notification

Vijayawada

27 July 2021 01:26 IST

No mention of Veligonda project, say activists

A discussion forum organised by ‘Andhra Pradesh Samagra Abhivriddhi Adhyayana Vedika’ here on Monday demanded the Central government to rectify the ‘lapses’ in two gazette notifications for jurisdiction of the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards.

Speakers at the forum expressed the view that water allocations should be made as per the Bachawat Tribunal Award.

Advertising

Advertising

The speakers, while welcoming the gazette notification, said that it would help in restraining the Telangana government in going ahead with projects that were not approved by the Apex Council. Also, it would serve as a shield for Andhra Pradesh in protecting the rights over its river waters. However, there was also a view that there were lapses in the gazette notification. For instance, the gazette notification failed to make a mention of the Veligonda project, which was discussed in Schedule 11(10) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, they said.

The speakers stressed on the need to stop the projects being constructed by the Telangana government on Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Dindi, Thummilla and Bhakta Ramadasu irrigation projects. The Telangana government was also going ahead with its plans to increase the capacity of Kalwakurthi, Nettempadu, SLBC, Kaleswaram, and Ramappa lake, and the construction should be allowed only after the DPR is approved by the Apex Council, they said.

Drinking water supply to Chennai, SRBC, KC Canal, Telugu Ganga, Galeru-Nagari, and Pothireddipadu head regulator can be brought under the Board. Banakacherla cross regulator, SRBC main canal upto Owk, and Velugodu reservoir can be exempted from the gazette. The Andhra Pradesh government should make efforts to see that the river management boards have direct control over the projects, they said.

Former Minister Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao and Vedika convener T. Lakshmi Narayana were among the speakers.