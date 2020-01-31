Outcome-based education must to meet future challenges, says Ambedkar varsity Vice-Chancellor

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Koona Ramji on Friday asked all affiliated colleges to focus on outcome-based education since it had become a must for the educational institutions to face new challenges and meet the needs of the industry. He said that it was the responsibility of the colleges to improve their faculty and infrastructure which were needed to get accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and other organisations.

The Government of College for Women (Autonomous), which could get NAAC-A grading three years ago, organised a national conference on ‘Future Challenges of Higher Educational Institutions in Assessment, Accreditation, Procedures and Ranking Framework Methodologies’ to clear doubts of many colleges over NAAC and National Board of Accreditation (NBA) rules in ensuring grading for the respective institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramji said that mechanical and conventional approach in teaching would not help students in future. He said that many private universities were designing courses and curriculum to improve skills which were required for industries and government. College Principal K. Sreeramulu, who is member of many NAAC teams, said that adequate faculty and improvement of infrastructure and understanding the new rules of NAAC would enable the institutions get grading within no time.

Convener of the conference G.S.N. Rao and Co-Convener P.L. Saranya said that subjects such as Need of the Redesigning the Conventional Method of Education, Bringing Gaps between Academia and Industry, Challenges of Higher Education in India, Social Media- A Tool for Learning Resources were discussed at length on the first day of the conference.

Berahampur University retired Professor Jagannath Panda, former Principal of Srikakulam Women’s College K. Mythili, Andhra Loyola College Professor Srirangam Mathews, Government Degree College-S.Kota Principal I. Vijayababu and others were present in the conference. They clarified doubts of professors and lecturers of various colleges which are keen to apply for NAAC and NBA grading.

Former Director of Directorate of Distance Education-Utkal University of Odisha, Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam Assistant Professor Bishakha Majumdar and other academicians will participate in the second day session on Saturday, according to the organisers.