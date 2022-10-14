Ousting BJP government at the Centre from power in 2024 the biggest challenge before the nation, says D. Raja in Vijayawada

CPI general secretary D. Raja, national secretary K. Narayana, and Andhra Pradesh State secretary K. Ramakrishna at a public meeting in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has exhorted the people to join hands to oust the BJP government at the Centre from power in 2024.

The CPI took out a rally, which culminated in a public meeting, as a prelude to the 24th National Congress of the party here on Friday.

Hundreds of party workers and sympathisers marched towards the MB Stadium at Ajith Singh Nagar here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, CPI general secretary D. Raja said showing the BJP- RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) the door was the “biggest challenge” before the people and the country.

“It is a historic task for the people to save democracy, Constitution, and diversity of the nation. India has a diverse and composite culture. But the RSS-BJP combine wants to impose monolithic and illiberal agenda on the people. Their plans cannot be tolerated and allowed,” Mr. Raja said.

He alleged that the BJP wanted to suppress and oppress all voices against it. “The BJP government is dubbing the people who question its policies and functioning as anti-nationals, Urban Naxals and Urban Maoists,” he alleged.

Saibaba, a teacher at a college in Delhi, was accused of having links with the Maoists. The court acquitted him on Friday, Mr. Raja said.

The government might go for an appeal against the judgment, he said, and added that “The BJP wants to suppress all voices against it. But the red flag will not allow it happen.”

Mr. Raja also accused the BJP-RSS combine of trying to turn Parliament redundant. “Prime minister Narendra Modi talks of minimum government. The Parliament has become minimum and may become zero,” he observed.

CPI activists taking out a rally on the occasion of the party’s 24th National Congress in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The CPI leader further said that the Constitution was under threat from the BJP-RSS combine. “If the combine is to be defeated in the 2024 elections, there is a need for all the secular, democratic and regional political parties, including the Left parties, to come onto one platform,” he said.

CPI former general secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy; national secretary and Reception Committee chairman K. Narayana; Andhra Pradesh secretary K. Ramakrishna; Telangana secretary K. Sambasiva Rao; and National Executive members Aziz Pasha and Chada Venkat Reddy were present. A host of delegates from fraternal parties from different countries were present.