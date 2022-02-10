Our stand on fitment was clear from the beginning: FAPTO

Vijayawada

10 February 2022 00:30 IST

Federation denies using derogatory language against PRC Sadhana Samithi

At a press conference, chairman of the federation and State president of the State Teachers’ Union (STU) Ch. Joseph Sudhir Babu said they had maintained a clear stand on the issue of fitment from the beginning.

“We expressed our dissent over the fitment issue and made it known to the samithi leaders,” he asserted and scotched the allegation that the teachers’ unions “were working under the influence of certain forces”.

“The STU is a 75-year-old organisation and we have always fought our own battles. We have no link with any of the political parties whatsoever,” he said.

Mr. Sudhir Babu said the FAPTO was instrumental in bringing the four JACs together to strengthen the movement for achievement of the PRC. “We were particular about fitment and gratuity, the two prime demands that have been left resolved,” he said

Reiterating his claim that anything against the PRC Sadhana Samithi leaders were not spoken by any of them, he appealed to the teachers across the State to exercise restraint and fight peacefully for achievement of their demands.

Lunch-hour protest

Earlier in the day, in response to a call given by the FAPTO, teachers stage lunch-hour demonstrations at their respective campuses, wearing black badges, displaying placards and raising slogans in support of their demands.

They demands included repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), hike in fitment up to 39% and restoration of the HRA slab and additional quantum of pension.

Andhra Pradesh State general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasad said the future course of action would be announced after the round-table meeting scheduled for February 12.