Our intention is to help aided institutions: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA

03 November 2021 01:18 IST

‘Govt. will take over only those in a state of neglect and improve them under Nadu-Nedu’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asserted that the government intended to carry forward the spirit with which aided institutions had been started, and would further improve them in the days to come.

“We are only extending a helping hand to these institutions,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a review meeting.

The Chief Minister said the intention was to do good and help the managements, teachers and students of aided institutions by improving their prevailing conditions.

Referring to certain media reports, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy brushed them aside as false propaganda, saying that these institution were lacking in proper infrastructure and staff.

“Based on the demand by many teachers for a long time, we have decided to extend a helping hand to them by merging these institutions with the government,” he said.

He sought to clarify that the government wanted to take over only the institutions that were in a state of neglect and improve facilities in them under the Nadu-Nedu scheme by giving an option to surrender the teaching staff to the managements that were unable to address the teachers’ issue.

Tracing the history of these institutions, he said, in the past, wealthy people had donated lands on which aided schools and colleges were built. But soon the managements faced monetary issues in running the institutes. The government also did not fill the vacant posts in the last 25 years as part of policy decisions, resulting in shrinking of the staff.

He said, over a period, the institutions had become near defunct with dilapidated buildings. The managements were unable to fill posts of teachers who retired as it involved money. Even if there were replacements, the quality was poor, he said.

The Chief Minister said the institutions where teachers wanted to become part of the government school set-up, the managements could surrender them and run their institutions as a private entity.

They also had the option to continue to run them as they were now, and the managements who agreed to hand over the staff earlier but had and a change of mind now, could take back their proposal, he said.