GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Our focus is on creating awareness about sickle cell among tribal population, says Kantilal Dande

Mission for Elimination of Sickle Cell Disease aims to create awareness among seven crore tribal people across the country, in the age bracket of zero-40, says Kantilal Dande, Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department

Published - June 19, 2024 10:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare), Kantilal Dande (2nd from right), arrives at the World Sickle Cell Anemia Day event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare), Kantilal Dande (2nd from right), arrives at the World Sickle Cell Anemia Day event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. giri

The main objectives of the Mission for Elimination of Sickle Cell Disease are to create awareness among seven crore people in tribal areas across the country in the age bracket of zero-40 about sickle cell disease, conduct tests, and treat it, said Kantilal Dande, Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department.

The Centre has set a target of eliminating the disease by 2047. As part of this mission, the State government is organising awareness programmes, capacity building, medical camps in affected areas and counselling for carriers.

Speaking at a programme organized to observe World Sickle Cell Day on June 19 (Wednesday) at AIIMS, Mangalagiri, Mr. Dande said the department has just finished the first phase of screening tests for tribal people. He said prevention is the best cure for this disease, and therefore, there is a need for awareness among people.

One in every 86 tribal people is affected with sickle cell disease, said the department Director J. Venkata Murali, adding that the Centre, keeping this in mind, has launched screening tests for all the tribal population as part of the Mission for Eradication of Sickle Cell disease by 2047.

“In the State, 20 lakh tribals in the age group of 0-40. In 2023-2024, tests were conducted for a little over 5 lakh population. This year, while we have set a target of conducting tests for 10,78,126 tribals, we have completed testing for 1,78,000 people. At least 1,667 people in the State have been diagnosed while 18,668 people have been identified as carriers,” Mr. Venkata Murali said.

He added that the State government is providing a monthly pension of ₹10,000 as a social security pension and free medicines to sickle cell disease patients.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / preventive medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.