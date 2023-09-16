ADVERTISEMENT

Our family is not alone in the fight against illegal arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, says Nara Brahmani

September 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been implicated in the skill development corporation case as elections are round the corner, alleges Brahmani; Naidu will come out of jail soon with greater strength, she says

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani leading a candlelight march in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Our family is not alone in the fight against the illegal arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as people from across the globe are expressing their solidarity with us, says Nara Brahmani.

Ms. Brahmani is the wife of TDP national general secretary Lokesh and daughter-in-law of Mr. Naidu.

She, along with Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, led a candlelight march here on September 16 (Saturday) in protest against the arrest of the former Chief Minister in the alleged A.P. Skill Development project scandal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of women joined them in the march between Tilak Road and Syamala Nagar, where they offered special prayers in the Sri Sai Baba temple seeking the victory of Mr. Naidu in the legal battle.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the march, Ms. Brahmani said, “Mr. Naidu has been implicated as elections are round the corner. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is envious of the success of the campaigns being taken up by Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh against the failures of the government.”

“We are not alone in the fight. People from across the globe, mostly from the U.S. and Europe, are with us and expressing their solidarity. Support is pouring in due to Mr. Naidu’s contribution to the development of the State and the leg-up he has given to the Information Technology sector,” she said.

“Was developing skills among youth wrong? Did Mr. Naidu commit a mistake by attracting industries and IT companies to Andhra Pradesh? At present, the government is providing easy access to liquor and ganja to the youth and depriving them of the employment opportunities. People will understand why Mr. Naidu has been sent to prison,” said Ms. Brahmani.

“I feel sad over the arrest of Mr. Naidu as a youngster, not as a family member. We will fight the case and believe in the judiciary. Mr. Naidu will come out soon with greater strength,” said Ms. Brahmani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US