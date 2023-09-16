Our family is not alone in the fight against illegal arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, says Nara Brahmani

September 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Our family is not alone in the fight against the illegal arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as people from across the globe are expressing their solidarity with us, says Nara Brahmani.

Ms. Brahmani is the wife of TDP national general secretary Lokesh and daughter-in-law of Mr. Naidu.

She, along with Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, led a candlelight march here on September 16 (Saturday) in protest against the arrest of the former Chief Minister in the alleged A.P. Skill Development project scandal.

Scores of women joined them in the march between Tilak Road and Syamala Nagar, where they offered special prayers in the Sri Sai Baba temple seeking the victory of Mr. Naidu in the legal battle.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the march, Ms. Brahmani said, “Mr. Naidu has been implicated as elections are round the corner. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is envious of the success of the campaigns being taken up by Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh against the failures of the government.”

“We are not alone in the fight. People from across the globe, mostly from the U.S. and Europe, are with us and expressing their solidarity. Support is pouring in due to Mr. Naidu’s contribution to the development of the State and the leg-up he has given to the Information Technology sector,” she said.

“Was developing skills among youth wrong? Did Mr. Naidu commit a mistake by attracting industries and IT companies to Andhra Pradesh? At present, the government is providing easy access to liquor and ganja to the youth and depriving them of the employment opportunities. People will understand why Mr. Naidu has been sent to prison,” said Ms. Brahmani.

“I feel sad over the arrest of Mr. Naidu as a youngster, not as a family member. We will fight the case and believe in the judiciary. Mr. Naidu will come out soon with greater strength,” said Ms. Brahmani.