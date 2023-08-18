Our family does not have a history of resorting to murders for political gain, says Chandrababu Naidu

August 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday said that his family did not have any history of resorting to ‘murders for political gain’, while alleging the role of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the murder of his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Speaking at a public meeting, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been striving to save his brother in the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government has even registered an attempt to murder case on me in some other instance. I have never adopted ‘murder for gain’ policy during my entire political journey,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has never fought with the Centre on the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, and the Polavaram irrigation project or against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The four-and-a-half year rule of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the darkest period for Andhra Pradesh,” said the TDP chief.

Ending his three-day campaign, ‘Guarantee for future’, in the Konaseema region, Mr. Naidu said he would reduce the electricity charges if the TDP was voted to power in 2024. “If that is not possible, I guarantee that there will be no hike in the power charges,” he added.

He alleged that nearly 400 lorries of sand was being illegally exported to Visakhapatnam city every day from Konaseema and that black marketing of sand had been thriving in Andhra Pradesh.

“The YSRCP government has played with the lives of the people of Konaseema while renaming the district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Scores of locals have faced legal cases for protesting the idea of renaming,” he said.

“We will set up ‘Work From Home’ centres in small towns like Amalapuram to provide a better working environment in the State,” he promised.

TTD policy

On the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)’s policy on tackling man-animal conflict, Mr. Naidu said, “The TTD has decided to supply sticks to devotees to hit and kill the animals, which is not the way to tackle the conflict with the wildlife.”

