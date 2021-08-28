Our educational reforms lauded by all, says Minister Suresh

Education Minister A. Suresh on Friday said the reforms ushered in the education sector by the State government were being acknowledged and appreciated by one and all.

He said Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, while participating in the Foundation Day celebrations of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh at Anantapur on Thursday, lauded the series of educational programmes in the State, calling them the “need of the present day education system.”

“We believe that the National Education Policy-2020 will transform the education system through comprehensive academic and administrative reforms,” he said.

Pointing out that the newly set up Central University had added five postgraduate programmes, including one in Technology, M. Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, to the existing four UG and two PG programmes, he said it had been conducting training programmes in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, Sri Krishnadevaraya University and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation.

He listed out the seven institutions of national importance, including two Central Universities, granted to the residual State under Schedule XIII of AP Reorganisation Act — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati, Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Vizag, National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Tadepalligudem, Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) at Kurnool, Central University at Anantapur and Central Tribal University at Vizianagaram — and said the statutory charges/fees for these institutes was waived and the Centre had been extending full support for establishment and development of these institutes.

He said these institutions would set a new benchmark and the existing State universities could emulate them for academic excellence.

He said establishment of a Central University in the Rayalaseema region would help create an ecosystem of incubation centres and start-ups making it a technological hub and contributing to the development of the region.