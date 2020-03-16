‘Our candidates are being forced to withdraw nominations’

Kurnool

16 March 2020 01:16 IST

TDP leader K. Sujathamma accuses officials of inaction

TDP leader and former MLA Kotla Sujathamma came down heavily on the ruling YSR Congress Party and district administration, alleging that the rules are being flouted and that YSRCP is “destroying” democracy.

Addressing reporters at the local TDP office here on Sunday, Ms. Sujathamma said that many opposition party’s MPTC candidates were forced to withdraw their nominations. “Candidates were threatened with dire consequences if they did not withdraw,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Alleging that the police showed complacency in the matter, she said: “A few sub-inspectors have threatened opposition party candidates.” Ms. Sujathamma later alleged that the district authorities are also flouting the rules. She added that the authorities refused to meet her when she wanted to raise concerns. She said she was told that the authorities were in a meeting.

Former Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy also seconded Ms. Sujathamma’s claims. “If the YSRCP had a good reputation, why are they resorting to threats?” she questioned. Ms. Charitha Redddy demanded that the election process happen democratically.

Speaking after them, district TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is bringing “Pulivendula Culture” to the rest of the State. “The chief minister is making a mockery of democracy,” he added. Mr. Venkateswarlu said the number of these incidents were high in Chippagiri, Holagunda and Aspari mandals.