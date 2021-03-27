Our aim is ‘Clean Anantha’, says Mayor

Clean Anantapuram with the cooperation of all stakeholders is our priority, said Mayor Mohammad Waseem Salim at the first-ever Municipal Council meeting here on Saturday.

As part of Clean Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had suggested taking up a 100-day programme in each municipality to shore up the cleanliness of the town or city and as part of that the programme was being taken up in Anantapur too, said Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy.

He said ₹150 crore had been sanctioned by the State government for the repair of the roads and drains and the works were nearing end within the next couple of months, showing a marked difference in the general condition of roads in the city.

Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy at the outset of the meeting explained the works that were in progress in the Corporation limits and as to what funds the local body could expect. Deputy Mayor Vasanthi Sahithya was also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said it was the responsibility of all of the newly-elected corporators, including him, to ensure the city was taken to the first position in terms of cleanliness and sought the cooperation of all elected ward members and the citizens. He said the services of 740 personnel in the 74 Ward Secretariats should be properly leveraged to ensure all the programmes were implemented properly.

“The mighty mandate given by the people in the corporation is a very big responsibility on all of us,” said Mr. Anantha Venkatarami Reddy.