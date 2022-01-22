OTS in two instalments

VIJAYAWADA

22 January 2022 01:36 IST

The State Cabinet approved a proposal regarding the revision of rates in rural areas to be collected from the original allottees/ legal heirs by APSHCL as one time settlement under Sampoorna Gruha Hakku pathakam.

The Cabinet, in its meeting on Friday, decided to collect two instalments of ₹5,000 each - one before Ugadi and another before Deepavali. The scheme is made applicable to eligible alienees on a par with original allottee/legal heir.

