A.P.: OTS beneficiaries can now take bank loans, says Jagan

CGGB sanctions loans from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that providing loans would benefit the One-Time Settlement (OTS) beneficiaries to a greater extent and handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries under Guntur Municipal Corporation limits.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the loan facility for the OTS beneficiaries on Monday and held a review meeting with officials on Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme.

During the review meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank (CGGB) which operates in Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts has sanctioned loans ranging from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh to OTS beneficiaries.

“These beneficiaries of OTS scheme from Guntur have paid ₹20,000 and got clear titles for their property without any litigation and they mortgaged the property again and obtained a loan of ₹3 lakh. This money will help their families to prosper further. This is a clear example that the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme is benefiting people,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said each beneficiary got a benefit of ₹15,000 with complete exemption of registration charges and stamp duties. He said ₹10,000 crore debts were waived off through the OTS scheme and another ₹1,600 crore through stamp duty exemptions. He directed officials to take steps to complete the registration process for OTS beneficiaries within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, CGGB chairman T. Kameswara Rao hailed the State government’s OTS initiative.

State Level Bankers Committee convener V. Brahmananda Reddy said that the State government has been providing clear titles under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme beside facilitating loans to small scale traders, vendors and self employed.

He said the idea of the Chief Minister to register and provide clear titles for OTS beneficiaries has benefited many poor people across the State.

He reminded that providing loans was difficult in the past due to lack of proper documents or security for loans and added that such scenarios have been changed and resolved.