OTS beneficiaires can get title deeds by paying ₹10

GUNTUR

13 December 2021 21:35 IST

They can approach the nearest village/ward secretariats with documents

As many as 2.3 lakh beneficiaries have availed themselves of the benefit of One Time Settlement during the years 2000-2014 by paying only the principal amount and the interest was waived, said District Collector Vivek Yadav.

The original documents, the D-form Pattas and possession certificates were returned by the AP State Housing Corporation to the beneficiaries. However, registered title deeds were not issued to them. Similarly, from 2014 to 2019, 43,776 beneficiaries (category-2) had paid both principal and interest amounts to the tune of ₹15.4 crore when there was no OTS. They had also taken back their original documents, but registered title deeds were not given to them also.

Now, under the present OTS scheme of “Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Pathakamu”, the government had taken a decision on these two categories of beneficiaries who would be given registered title deeds under the OTS scheme on payment of ₹10 since they had paid the principal amount.

For all such beneficiaries, a registered title deed would be paid on payment of a nominal amount of ₹10 . The beneficiaries could approach the nearest village/ward secretariats with details/clearance certificates issued by APSPHCL of the house constructed and the amount paid.