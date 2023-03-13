ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars | A.P. CM Jagan congratulates Keeravani team

March 13, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song

The Hindu Bureau

L-R) Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravani accept the Best Original Song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from “RRR” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. | Photo Credit: AFP

 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Music Director M.M. Keeravani, cine director Rajamouli and the team for winning the coveted Oscar Award in the Original Song category for ‘Naatu Naatu’ which left music lovers foot tapping.

The song, written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat, and depth fluttering the Telugu prowess on the International scale to create history.

He conveyed best wishes to the entire unit for striking the Oscar chord with music to the ears of global audience. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Award is icing on the cake of Indian cinema which recently celebrated its centenary celebrations, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US