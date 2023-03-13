HamberMenu
Oscars | A.P. CM Jagan congratulates Keeravani team

Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song

March 13, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
L-R) Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravani accept the Best Original Song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from “RRR” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. | Photo Credit: AFP

 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Music Director M.M. Keeravani, cine director Rajamouli and the team for winning the coveted Oscar Award in the Original Song category for ‘Naatu Naatu’ which left music lovers foot tapping.

The song, written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat, and depth fluttering the Telugu prowess on the International scale to create history.

He conveyed best wishes to the entire unit for striking the Oscar chord with music to the ears of global audience. 

The Award is icing on the cake of Indian cinema which recently celebrated its centenary celebrations, he said.

