Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose receives Gurajada award

December 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh High Court judge justice U. Durga Prasada Rao along with senior advocate and Sri Sai Foundation president Kolagatla Tammanna Setty presented the ’Gurajada Visista Puraskaram’ 2023 to Oscar-winning lyricist K.S. Chandrabose in a function organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Mr. Chandrabose, who bagged the Oscar for his song ‘Natu Natu’ from the film ‘RRR’, was selected for the prestigious award by Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju, general secretary Kapuganti Prakash and other jury members.

The lyricist said that it was a great honour for him to receive the award established in the name of ‘Mahakavi’ Gurajada Apparao.

