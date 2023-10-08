ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose to be honoured with Gurajada award

October 08, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya to present the award to Chandrabose on November 30, the death anniversary of Gurajada Apparao

K Srinivasa Rao

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya members releasing the brochure for the award presentation programme, in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju and general secretary Kapuganti Prakash on Sunday announced that the ’Gurajada Visista Puraskaram’ would be presented to lyricist Chandrabose who brought laurels to Telugu people with his ‘Natu Natu’ song, which bagged an Oscar award too.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Raju said that the award would be presented to him in Vizianagaram on November 30, writer Gurajada Apparao’s death anniversary. Earlier, the award was presented to eminent personalities like Dr. C. Narayana Reddy, K. Viswanath, S.P. Balasubramanyam, Anjalidevi, Gummadi Venkateswara Rao and others. The Association treasurer A. Gopala Rao and members Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi, Manapragada Sahiti, Bharadwaaja Chakravarti and others were present.

