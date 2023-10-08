HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose to be honoured with Gurajada award

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya to present the award to Chandrabose on November 30, the death anniversary of Gurajada Apparao

October 08, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya members releasing the brochure for the award presentation programme, in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya members releasing the brochure for the award presentation programme, in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju and general secretary Kapuganti Prakash on Sunday announced that the ’Gurajada Visista Puraskaram’ would be presented to lyricist Chandrabose who brought laurels to Telugu people with his ‘Natu Natu’ song, which bagged an Oscar award too.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Raju said that the award would be presented to him in Vizianagaram on November 30, writer Gurajada Apparao’s death anniversary. Earlier, the award was presented to eminent personalities like Dr. C. Narayana Reddy, K. Viswanath, S.P. Balasubramanyam, Anjalidevi, Gummadi Venkateswara Rao and others. The Association treasurer A. Gopala Rao and members Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi, Manapragada Sahiti, Bharadwaaja Chakravarti and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Telugu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.