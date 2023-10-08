Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose to be honoured with Gurajada award

October 08, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya president P.V. Narasimha Raju and general secretary Kapuganti Prakash on Sunday announced that the ’Gurajada Visista Puraskaram’ would be presented to lyricist Chandrabose who brought laurels to Telugu people with his ‘Natu Natu’ song, which bagged an Oscar award too.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Raju said that the award would be presented to him in Vizianagaram on November 30, writer Gurajada Apparao’s death anniversary. Earlier, the award was presented to eminent personalities like Dr. C. Narayana Reddy, K. Viswanath, S.P. Balasubramanyam, Anjalidevi, Gummadi Venkateswara Rao and others. The Association treasurer A. Gopala Rao and members Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi, Manapragada Sahiti, Bharadwaaja Chakravarti and others were present.