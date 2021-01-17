Orvakal airport cleared for takeoff by DGCA

KURNOOL

17 January 2021 01:25 IST

Named as Kurnool airport; operation of flights will begin in March, says Industries Minister

The Orvakal airport on the outskirts of Kurnool city has got the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after completion of all the mandatory safety inspections and creation of infrastructure.

District Collector G. Veerapandian, in a release on Saturday, said the DGCA approval was granted through a certificate on Friday.

“With all the efforts and budgetary support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, the Kurnool / Orvakal airport got the DGCA approval after completion of works as per its specifications,” the District Collector said.

Advertising

Advertising

Airport Director Kailash Mandal thanked all the district officials and public representatives in helping the people’s dream come true.

The airport though located at Orvakal will be called Kurnool Airport, Kurnool. The licence has been given to the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited to operate flights with the airport coordinates notified as Latitude: 15 Deg 42’ 53.120”N, and Longitude 078 Deg 09’ 46.749”E. The licence approves it as Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) category of aerodrome and it needs to follow all the rules as per the Aerodrome Manual, the certificate signed by the DGCA on January 15 said.

Vijayawada Staff Reporter adds: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said airlines would start operating flights from March itself, adding that it was the first airport in South India to be entirely developed by a State government.

‘Govt. spent ₹150 cr.’

In a release, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government had spent ₹150 crore on the fledgeling airport in 2020 and that it would give a fillip to industrial development in the backward region.

The State government was getting facilities like night landing system and a pilot training centre at the airport at a brisk pace to put it on the country’s civil aviation map at the earliest.