ADVERTISEMENT

Ornaments worth ₹2.5 cr. among gifts from Tirumala temple to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur

November 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Presentation made heralding ‘Panchami Theertham’ on the final day of Kartheeka Brahmotsavams

The Hindu Bureau

The traditional ‘Saarey’ to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur being carried in a procession from Tirumala in the early hours of Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities on Saturday presented the traditional ‘Saarey’ — a set of gift articles along with precious ornaments — to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor.

The presentation was made heralding the auspicious ‘Panchami Theertham’ organised on the final day of the Kartheeka Brahmotsavams of the temple.

It included a silk sari, tulasi, kasturi, perfumes, sandalwood powder and refined camphor besides five varieties of prasadams — laddu, vada, jilebi, tendolam and appam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy carried the gift articles in a procession around the thoroughfares of the hill temple in the wee hours of the day and later carried them down to Tirupati on foot amid tight security ahead of handing them over to JEO Veerabrahmam at Alipiri.

Precious ornaments, including a multi-layered golden ‘Yagnopaveetam’ and ‘Lakshmikasula Mala’ both weighing over 5 kg and worth ₹2.5 crore, were also presented to the Goddess on behalf of the Tirumala temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US