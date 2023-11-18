Ornaments worth ₹2.5 cr. among gifts from Tirumala temple to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur

November 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities on Saturday presented the traditional ‘Saarey’ — a set of gift articles along with precious ornaments — to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor.

The presentation was made heralding the auspicious ‘Panchami Theertham’ organised on the final day of the Kartheeka Brahmotsavams of the temple.

It included a silk sari, tulasi, kasturi, perfumes, sandalwood powder and refined camphor besides five varieties of prasadams — laddu, vada, jilebi, tendolam and appam.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy carried the gift articles in a procession around the thoroughfares of the hill temple in the wee hours of the day and later carried them down to Tirupati on foot amid tight security ahead of handing them over to JEO Veerabrahmam at Alipiri.

Precious ornaments, including a multi-layered golden ‘Yagnopaveetam’ and ‘Lakshmikasula Mala’ both weighing over 5 kg and worth ₹2.5 crore, were also presented to the Goddess on behalf of the Tirumala temple.

